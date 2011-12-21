By Theo Ruizenaar
ROTTERDAM Dec 21 The last 16 Dutch Cup tie
between Ajax Amsterdam and AZ Alkmaar was abandoned on Wednesday
after Alkmaar's goalkeeper Esteban was sent off for kicking a
fan who had run on to the pitch.
Costa Rican Esteban appeared to retaliate against the fan
after being kicked himself.
After he was dismissed Alkmaar coach Gert Jan Verbeek
ordered his team to leave the pitch and the match was called off
with Ajax leading 1-0.
"Verbeek ordered the team off the pitch to control the
situation and in the dressing room our players said that they
don't feel safe anymore on the pitch," said Alkmaar's technical
director Earnest Stewart.
Ajax official Jeroep Slop said that the police arrested a
19-year-old man.
"I saw that Esteban was attacked and that he defended
himself," said Ajax coach Frank de Boer.
"Don't know how I would have reacted but I can understand
Esteban with his South American temper."
"I understand the decision of Alkmaar because of all the
emotion at that moment."
Alkmaar director Toon Gebrands said that the club would
respect any decision taken by the disciplinary board of the
Dutch Football Association (KNVB) but that the safety of his
players was at stake.
In other action on Wednesday Heerenveen thrashed second
division side FC Top Oss 11-1.
NEC Nijmegen cruised to a 3-0 win over the amateurs of
Achilles 29 Groesbeek.
On Thursday Twente Enschede host PSV Eindhoven for a place
in the quarter-finals.
