By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM, April 8
ROTTERDAM, April 8 Former Dutch international
Phillip Cocu clinched his first trophy 28 days after he accepted
the job as PSV Eindhoven head coach when his team beat Heracles
Almelo 3-0 in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday.
Cocu, also assistant of Bert van Marwijk at the national
team, succeeded Fred Rutten who was sacked last month.
PSV started impressively and created five clear chances in
the opening 20 minutes but Jeremain Lens missed the target twice
and when he set up Dries Mertens the Belgian winger was denied
by 'keeper Remko Pasveer.
Ola Toivonen, however, put PSV on track for their ninth Cup
final win when he netted a pass from Zakaria Labyad on 31
minutes.
Heracles, making their first Cup final appearance after
beating AZ Alkmaar in the semis, never came close to a repeat of
that form as PSV forged clear.
A long pass from Erik Pieters reached Mertens who headed the
ball from 16 metres over Pasveer to double the lead after 56
minutes and soon afterwards a well-executed chip from Lens made
it 3-0.
