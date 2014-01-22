Jan 22 Striker Bojan Krkic and substitute Thulani Serero scored in the second half as league leaders Ajax Amsterdam came from a goal down to beat rivals Feyenoord Rotterdam 3-1 in their Dutch Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

Bojan scored on the rebound in the 68th minute after Lasse Schone's effort had been parried by the goalkeeper to put Ajax ahead, followed by a stoppage time goal by the South African international.

Feyenoord had taken the lead after seven minutes through Jean-Paul Boetius but Ajax levelled when Viktor Fischer finished off a defence splitting pass from Daley Blind in the 34th minute.

Ajax are joined in the semi-finals by relegation-threatened NEC Nijmegen, who overcame Utrecht with an early goal from Marnick Vermijl.

PEC Zwolle ended the fairy tale run of amateurs JVC Cuijk to the last eight with an easy 5-1 home win to reach the semi-finals for a second successive year.

On Tuesday AZ Alkmaar beat Roda JC Kerkrade 2-0 away to advance. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar)