April 20 PEC Zwolle came back from conceding an early goal to secure a sensational 5-1 upset triumph over hot favourites Ajax Amsterdam in a drama-filled Dutch Cup final in Rotterdam on Sunday which was twice halted after fans threw a fireworks on to the pitch.

Ryan Thomas and Guyon Fernandez scored twice each in a shock first-ever trophy win for the provincial side, denying Ajax the chance of doing the league and cup double.

The game was stopped just after the start for an half hour as fireworks and smoke bombs damaged the pitch and set an advertising board alight.

Police said 19 people were arrested before the kick-off for carrying fireworks and insulting behaviour. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)