AMSTERDAM, April 7 Holders PEC Zwolle progressed to a second successive Dutch Cup final after edging Twente Enschede on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Tuesday,

Thomas Necid converted the decisive kick for a 4-2 triumph on spot-kicks after the stalemate in Enschede. PEC took the lead in the 82nd minute when Wout Brama hit a volley home against his old club.

But Youness Mokhtar, previously on the books at PEC, equalised for Twente three minutes from the end to take the match into extra time.

PEC will meet either Groningen or Excelsior, who play on Wednesday, in the final on May 3 in Rotterdam. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)