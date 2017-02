ROTTERDAM, Sept 27 PSV Eindhoven netted three times in seven minutes as they recovered from going one goal down to beat third tier Achilles '29 Groesbeek 3-2 in the Dutch Cup second round on Thursday.

The amateurs grabbed an early lead through Thijs Hendriks after he intercepted a pass from PSV defender Mathias Jorgensen.

Jurgen Locadia equalised for the holders from close range after 25 minutes before Jorgensen and Timothy Derijck scored following corners to give visiting PSV a 3-1 advantage at halftime.

Ivo Rigter pulled a goal back for Achilles in the 63rd minute and then Georginio Wijnaldum missed a penalty for PSV.

Elsewhere, Swede Viktor Elm notched a first half hat-trick to lead AZ Alkmaar to a 4-1 victory over second tier Veendam.

Jozy Altidore converted a penalty after 76 minutes before Tom Overtoom grabbed a consolation goal for visiting Veendam.

On Wednesday, there were wins for big guns Ajax Amsterdam, Feyenoord and Twente Enschede. (Writing by Theo Ruizenaar; editing by Tony Jimenez)