ROTTERDAM Jan 31 Iceland striker Kolbeinn Sigthorsson marked his second appearance of the season by scoring twice to inspire Ajax Amsterdam to a 4-0 victory at Vitesse Arnhem in their Dutch Cup quarter-final on Thursday.

Ajax let slip a 2-0 lead when they lost 3-2 at Arnhem on Sunday but in Emmen, where the Dutch Cup tie was played because Vitesse's Gelredome stadium was unavailable, Frank de Boer's team grabbed a seventh-minute lead through Danny Hoesen.

The home team twice went close to equalising when keeper Jasper Cillessen denied Patrick van Aanholt and a header from Mike Havenaar was cleared off the line.

Lasse Schoene then extended Ajax's advantage after 59 minutes and Sigthorsson, who has suffered with injuries this season, made it 3-0 in the 81st when he followed up to convert the rebound after Schoene's penalty was saved.

Sigthorsson completed the rout by grabbing his second goal in the 86th minute.

"It was a strange day because until this morning I wasn't a part of the squad but then I came in and scored twice," he told reporters. "It feels great after being sidelined for so long."

Holders PSV Eindhoven beat Feyenoord 2-1 on Wednesday while a day earlier PEC Zwolle and AZ Alkmaar eliminated Heracles Almelo and second-tier Den Bosch respectively. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)