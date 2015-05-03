ROTTERDAM May 3 Albert Rusnak scored twice for Groningen as they won their first major trophy with a 2-0 victory over holders PEC Zwolle in Sunday's Dutch Cup final.

Signed at the start of the season after being released by Manchester City, the 20-year-old Slovak striker struck after 64 minutes and again with 15 minutes to go to give the northern club the trophy 26 years after their only previous cup final appearance, when they were comprehensively beaten.

Groningen qualify for next season's Europa League.

Both goals were set up by substitute Jarchinio Antonia, who came on shortly before the opening goal to wreak havoc down the right hand wing.

There was a stroke of fortune to the first goal when Antonia's cross was deflected and fell perfectly for Rusnak, who first waited for it to drop before tucking it into the corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area.

Antonia, using his pace to set up the chances, provided a perfectly weighted ball from the right for the second, waiting cleverly before Rusnak ghosted in at the back post.

Zwolle, who caused a major upset in last year's final when they denied Ajax Amsterdam the league and cup double in a sensational 5-1 triumph, had the best of the opening exchanges with Jody Lukoki going close and saw a legitimate-looking penalty appeal turned down early in the second half.