AMSTERDAM May 1 Dutch Cup holders PEC Zwolle hope a repeat of an innovative motivational approach will help them to retain their title in Sunday's final against Groningen.

Ahead of last year's final, the club secretly filmed messages of encouragement from the players' family members and then played them to the squad in the changing room before the match.

They went on to produce a sensational performance in a 5-1 win that denied highly-fancied Ajax Amsterdam the league and cup double.

Coach Ron Jans said they had similar plans again this year ahead of Sunday's final in Rotterdam.

"I'm not going to give anything away but it is something genial," he told reporters.

PEC capped a fairytale year in 2014 with their first major trophy and went on to compete in European club competition for the first time when they were knocked out of the Europa League in the playoff round before the main group stage.

They were then among the early front runners in the Dutch championship before a slump in form in the second half of this season.

Their disappointment in the league, however, has been tempered by another run to the Cup final.

Opponents Groningen are seeking their first ever Dutch Cup success, having lost 4-1 to PSV Eindhoven in their only previous Cup final appearance in 1989.

"We have successfully completed all the stages of our bid to win so far. There is just one step to go. Everyone is hankering after the prize," Groningen coach Erwin van de Looi said this week.

"Our trophy cabinet is empty. All the people of Groningen are hungry for sporting success." (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)