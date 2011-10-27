Angola's president orders inquiry into stadium stampede that killed 17
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
Oct 27 Dutch Cup third round results on Thursday. Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (II) 2 Feyenoord 1 NEC Nijmegen 1 FC Volendam (II) 0 FC Dordrecht (II) 2 AZ Alkmaar 3 AET
Played on Wednesday Roda JC Kerkrade 2 Ajax Amsterdam 4 De Treffers (III) 1 Graafschap Doetinchem 5 Twente Enschede 4 SC Genemuiden (III) 3 Heracles Almelo 4 Berkum (IV) 0 PSV Eindhoven 3 Lisse (VI) 0 Sparta Rotterdam (II) 4 Sparta Nijkerk (IV) 0 Vitesse Arnhem 2 ADO Den Haag 1
Played on Tuesday Achilles '29 (III) 1 MVV Maastricht (II) 0 Almere City FC (II) 1 FC Eindhoven (II) 2 Excelsior 0 GVVV (III) 3 FC Oss (II) 3 Den Bosch (II) 1 AET Heerenveen 6 Harkemase Boys (III) 1 FC Zwolle (II) 0 RKC Waalwijk 1
MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's hopes of developing as a soccer-playing nation are reliant on regular participation in tournaments like the Asian Cup, captain Sunil Chhetri told Reuters.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 10 Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5