ROTTERDAM Dec 4 A Dutch prosecutor will announce on Tuesday what charges will be brought against three teenaged players after the death of a linesman during a youth soccer competition.

Richard Nieuwenhuizen, 41, died on Monday after an incident following an under-17 match on Sunday.

Police arrested three members of the Nieuw-Sloten Amsterdam youth team after the incident, in which the linesman fell to the ground.

Nieuwenhuizen collapsed hours after the match and was taken to hospital where he fell into a coma. He died the following day.

The board of Nieuw-Sloten withdrew their team from the competition.