AMSTERDAM, March 10 FC Dordrecht, who are bottom of the Dutch championship, have named former Netherlands international Jan Everse as their coach until the end of the season, the club said (www.fcdordrecht.nl).

Everse replaces Ernie Brandts, who left the club three weeks ago.

Assistant boss Gerard de Nooijer has been acting as caretaker in the interim, but cannot stay in charge any longer because he has not got the required coaching qualifications.

Everse's last coaching job in the professional ranks was with Sparta Rotterdam four years ago.

The 61-year-old's first game in charge is on Sunday at home to Feyenoord, one of his former clubs during his playing days in the 1970s.

Dordrecht have won only three games in the league this season and have 15 points.