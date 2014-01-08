Jan 8 The ban on away fans of Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord Rotterdam attending games between the two sides will not be lifted when they meet in their next two games, the mayors of the two cities said on Wednesday.

The decision over the ban, imposed by officials of both clubs in February 2009 after a long history of violence and abusive chants between supporters, follows a meeting between the mayors.

The two rivals meet in the Dutch Cup in Amsterdam later this month and in a league match in Rotterdam on March 2.

Dutch media reported discussions involving the municipal authorities, the two clubs, the Dutch Football Federation and police confirmed that the restrictions would stay in place.

Both clubs have in recent months voiced the possibility of the ban being lifted.