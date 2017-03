AMSTERDAM Nov 10 Leroy Fer has been called up as a replacement in the Netherlands squad for the midweek friendly against Mexico and the vital Euro 2016 qualifier against Latvia, the Dutch football association KNVB said.

The Queens Park Rangers midfielder was left out of the initial squad for the two games but comes in for Davy Klaassen of Ajax Amsterdam, who has a muscle strain.

The Dutch host Mexico on Wednesday and then must beat Latvia on Sunday to save the job of under-pressure coach Guus Hiddink after a shock defeat in Iceland in their last qualifier.

Both matches are at the Amsterdam Arena. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)