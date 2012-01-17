ROTTERDAM Jan 17 Feyenoord coach Ronald Koeman has agreed a one-year extension of his contract until July 2013, the Dutch league club said on their website (www.feyenoord.nl).

Koeman joined the 2002 UEFA Cup winners in July after Mario Been stepped down. The Rotterdam club finished in mid-table last season.

This season, Feyenoord are fifth in the league seven points behind leaders AZ Alkmaar. Feyenoord start the second half of the season on Sunday at VVV Venlo before hosting arch-rivals Ajax Amsterdam a week later.

