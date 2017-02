ROTTERDAM Aug 31 Feyenoord signed striker Graziano Pelle and winger Wesley Verhoek on the final day of the transfer window on Friday.

The Rotterdam club said Italian Pelle, who played for AZ Alkmaar from 2007-11, was joining on loan from Italians Parma.

Verhoek agreed a four-year deal with Feyenoord and moved in a swap deal with Twente Enschede winger Jerson Cabral. (Writing by Theo Ruizenaar; editing by Tony Jimenez)