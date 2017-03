AMSTERDAM Aug 15 Feyenoord have signed English-born Turkey forward Colin-Kazim Richards on loan from Bursaspor, the Dutch club said on Friday.

The deal includes an option to make the loan a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

"I'm very proud I'm going to play at such a big club with a rich history and their stadium is indescribable," Kazim-Richards told the club website (www.feyenoord.nl).

"De Kuip is a stadium where every footballer dreams to play."

The 27-year-old has won 35 caps for Turkey.