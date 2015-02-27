AMSTERDAM Feb 27 Feyenoord coach Fred Rutten will leave the club at the end of the season, Dutch media reported on Friday a day after the club were eliminated from the Europa League.

Rutten has been at the club since the start of the season on a rolling one-year deal but Dutch media reported that during a meeting on Friday it was decided his contract would not be renewed by mutual agreement.

Rutten, 52, took over from Ronald Koeman but had been reported to be unhappy because the club had not replaced key players sold last year.

Feyenoord lost 2-1 at home to Roma on Thursday to go out of the Europa League 3-2 on aggregate in a tie overshadowed by violent conduct of supporters both in Rome and Rotterdam.

In the Dutch league, Feyenoord lie third, 20 points behind runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven.