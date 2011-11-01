Nov 1 Dutch championship fixtures. Playing on Friday (GMT). VVV-Venlo v Excelsior (1900) Playing on Saturday. NAC Breda v Vitesse Arnhem (1745) RKC Waalwijk v Groningen (1845) Roda JC Kerkrade v Heerenveen (1845) Feyenoord v NEC Nijmegen (1945) Playing on Sunday. Utrecht v Ajax Amsterdam (1130) AZ Alkmaar v ADO Den Haag (1330) Twente Enschede v Graafschap Doetinchem (1330) PSV Eindhoven v Heracles Almelo (1530) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

