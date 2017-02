UPDATE 1-Soccer-Mbappe scores hat-trick as leaders Monaco rout Metz 5-0

PARIS, Feb 11 AS Monaco's talented teenager Kylian Mbappe scored an outstanding hat-trick and Radamel Falcao netted twice as the Ligue 1 leaders demolished Metz 5-0 at home on Saturday to re-establish their three-point advantage at the top.