ROTTERDAM, Netherlands Feb 19 Graafschap Doetinchem sacked coach Andries Ulderink after they were left rooted to the bottom of the Dutch championship, the club on their website (www.degraafschap.nl) on Sunday.

Ulderink joined Graafschap in July but could not turn around the club's fortunes. They have lost 14 of their 21 league games this season, with the latest being a 4-1 thumping by fellow strugglers VVV-Venlo on Sunday. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)