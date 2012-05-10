BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
ROTTERDAM May 10 Groningen have sacked coach Pieter H uistra after a disappointing season in which they finished 14th in the Dutch standings, the club said on Thursday.
The 45-year old Huistra started his coaching career in the Ajax youth department before joining Groningen in 2010 and they finished fifth in his first season.
They started this season brightly but collapsed after the winter break, losing 12 of their last 17 matches.
(Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar, editing by Ed Osmond)
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi