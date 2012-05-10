ROTTERDAM May 10 Groningen have sacked coach Pieter H uistra after a disappointing season in which they finished 14th in the Dutch standings, the club said on Thursday.

The 45-year old Huistra started his coaching career in the Ajax youth department before joining Groningen in 2010 and they finished fifth in his first season.

They started this season brightly but collapsed after the winter break, losing 12 of their last 17 matches.

(Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar, editing by Ed Osmond)