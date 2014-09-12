AMSTERDAM, Sept 12 Guus Hiddink is to switch his role of Netherlands national team coach with that of a diplomat after being invited to accompany the Dutch king Willem-Alexander on a state visit to South Korea next month.

The Dutch were hoping Hiddink would help open doors and cement business relations, the De Telegraaf newspaper said on Friday.

Hiddink enjoys hero status in South Korea after taking the country's national soccer team to the semi-finals of the 2002 World Cup, which they co-hosted with Japan.

He has been decorated with state honours, made an honorary citizen and two stadiums in South Korea are named after him.

The invitation comes with Hiddink under pressure after the Dutch lost both of his first two matches in charge since taking over from Louis van Gaal.

They were beaten 2-0 by Italy in a friendly and conceded a messy last-minute goal to lose their opening Euro 2016 qualifier in the Czech Republic. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)