AMSTERDAM, June 29 Guus Hiddink has quit as coach of the Netherlands after less than one year in the job, the Football Association (KNVB) announced on Monday.

The 68-year-old hands over to his assistant Danny Blind with the Dutch third in their Euro 2016 qualifying group, facing the possibility of a playoff tie to win a place at next year's championship in France.

Hiddink, in his second spell as national coach, has delivered a series of mediocre results and been heavily criticised since taking over from Louis van Gaal in August.