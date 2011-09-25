ROTTERDAM, Sept 25 Brett Holman headed home
an 86th-minute winner for AZ Alkmaar to give 10-man
Feyenoord their first defeat of the season and put his team on
top of the Dutch league on Sunday.
Otman Bakkal opened the scoring for Feyenoord nine minutes
before the interval after excellent work from Ruben Schaken.
On the hour, Rasmus Elm curled a free kick over the wall to
equalise and midway through the second half Kelvin Leerdam was
sent off with a straight red card.
Feyenoord's Schaken missed the best opportunity to restore
the lead before Holman settled the match.
After seven matches, Alkmaar are top with 18 points, two
more then Twente Enschede who drew 1-1 at third-placed Ajax
Amsterdam on Saturday.
PSV Eindhoven, 7-1 winners over Roda JC Kerkrade on
Saturday, are fourth with 14 points, ahead of Feyenoord on goal
difference.
(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer