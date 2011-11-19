Nov 19 By Theo Ruizenaar
ROTTERDAM Nov 19 Georginio Wijnaldum scored
twice in the second half to earn PSV Eindhoven a 3-1 win at
Graafschap Doetinchem on Saturday as PSV stayed in touch with
Dutch league leaders AZ Alkmaar.
Tim Matavz struck after 11 minutes to put PSV ahead but
midway through the first half keeper Andreas Isaksson allowed a
weak shot from Soufian El Hassnaoui to bounce over him for the
equaliser.
Wijnaldum made the difference after the break, coming in off
the right flank to score two similar goals.
Alkmaar, in action on Sunday at bottom side Excelsior
Rotterdam, remain top with 31 points after 12 matches, three
ahead of PSV.
Twente Enschede slipped to third with 26 points after they
allowed Lerin Duarte to equalise for Heracles Almelo in injury
time. Peter Wisgerhof had given Twente the lead in the 50th
minute.
Ajax Amsterdam, fifth with 21 points, lost a two-goal lead
in the final five minutes as they allowed visiting NAC Breda to
salvage a 2-2 draw through Santi Kolk and Robbert Schilder.
Miralem Sulejmani opened the scoring for injury-hit Ajax
after 35 minutes, and Derk Boerrigter doubled the lead on 84
minutes.
Ajax's second-choice striker, Dmitry Bulykin, limped off
with a knee injury early in the game.
