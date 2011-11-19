Nov 19 By Theo Ruizenaar

ROTTERDAM Nov 19 Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice in the second half to earn PSV Eindhoven a 3-1 win at Graafschap Doetinchem on Saturday as PSV stayed in touch with Dutch league leaders AZ Alkmaar.

Tim Matavz struck after 11 minutes to put PSV ahead but midway through the first half keeper Andreas Isaksson allowed a weak shot from Soufian El Hassnaoui to bounce over him for the equaliser.

Wijnaldum made the difference after the break, coming in off the right flank to score two similar goals.

Alkmaar, in action on Sunday at bottom side Excelsior Rotterdam, remain top with 31 points after 12 matches, three ahead of PSV.

Twente Enschede slipped to third with 26 points after they allowed Lerin Duarte to equalise for Heracles Almelo in injury time. Peter Wisgerhof had given Twente the lead in the 50th minute.

Ajax Amsterdam, fifth with 21 points, lost a two-goal lead in the final five minutes as they allowed visiting NAC Breda to salvage a 2-2 draw through Santi Kolk and Robbert Schilder.

Miralem Sulejmani opened the scoring for injury-hit Ajax after 35 minutes, and Derk Boerrigter doubled the lead on 84 minutes.

Ajax's second-choice striker, Dmitry Bulykin, limped off with a knee injury early in the game.

