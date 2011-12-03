ROTTERDAM Dec 3 Jan Vertonghen scored the first two goals to put Ajax Amsterdam on track for a comfortable 4-1 home win over 10-man Excelsior Rotterdam in the Dutch league on Saturday.

The Belgian international opened the scoring after 11 minutes after a brilliant pass from Christian Eriksen and headed his second seven minutes before the interval, moments after a straight red card for Samuel Scheimann.

Darren Maatsen pulled one back for Excelsior on the stroke of halftime but a converted penalty from Miralem Sulejmani and a goal from Nicolas Lodeiro sealed Ajax's first home win since Aug 26.

AZ Alkmaar, away at Heerenveen on Sunday, remain top with 34 points from 13 matches. PSV Eindhoven, who travel to Feyenoord on Sunday, are second with 31 from 14.

Twente Enschede, playing Utrecht on Sunday, are third with 27 points, level with Ajax.

Groningen and NEC Nijmegen drew 3-3 on Saturday after Uruguayan David Texeira's hat-trick had given Groningen the lead three times. Nijmegen substitute Melvin Platje scored two similar, well-taken goals in the final seven minutes -- including an equaliser in injury time -- to salvage a point.

In other action Roda JC Kerkrade beat Graafschap Doetinchem 2-1 and ADO Den Haag brushed aside NAC Breda 3-0.

