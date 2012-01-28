By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM Jan 28 First-half goals from Sanharib
Malki and Mads Junker earned Roda JC Kerkrade a surprising 2-0
home win over title challengers AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league
on Saturday.
Malki opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a deflected
header off the shoulder of Simon Poulsen, and 12 minutes before
the interval Junker finished a cross from Mitchel Donald to seal
victory.
PSV Eindhoven had taken first place in the league with a 3-1
win over Vitesse Arnhem on Friday, and Alkmaar's defeat meant
they failed to reclaim the top spot they had held since Sept.
25.
PSV have 41 points from 19 matches, two points ahead of
Alkmaar in second. Third-placed Twente Enschede, who host
Groningen on Sunday, are a further three points back.
Ajax Amsterdam are fourth with 34 points and travel to
rivals Feyenoord on Sunday.
Heerenveen drew level on points with Ajax with a 2-0 win
over Utrecht on Saturday. Both goals came in the first 15
minutes, from Bas Dost and Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.
In other games on Saturday, NAC Breda and Graafschap
Doetinchem shared the points in a 1-1 draw, while struggling
Excelsior Rotterdam suffered a 3-0 defeat against 10-men
Heracles Almelo.
