Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
ROTTERDAM Feb 10 Former England coach Steve McClaren's Twente Enschede side wasted a chance to go top of the Dutch championship by losing 3-2 at home to mid-table Heracles Almelo on Friday.
Twente missed three good scoring opportunities before Brazilian Everton put the visitors in front with a diving header 12 minutes before the interval.
Luuk de Jong equalised after 73 minutes but two defensive blunders allowed Darl Douglas and Everton to seal victory for Heracles.
De Jong struck his second goal of the game, and his 17th of the season in the league, in stoppage time.
PSV Eindhoven, at home to Graafschap Doetinchem on Sunday, have 42 points from 20 matches and are top on goal difference from AZ Alkmaar who host Excelsior on Saturday.
Twente, who have a superior goal difference to PSV, remain third with 39 points while Heracles are in 10th place on 27.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.