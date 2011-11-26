Three goals in each half disposed of mid-table Groningen to
narrow the gap on Alkmaar who beat Utrecht 2-0 on Friday but
still have a game in hand on PSV who have now played 14.
Belgium international Dries Mertens was PSV's inspiration as
he set up Kevin Strootman after 14 minutes to open the scoring
before curling a freekick round the wall to double the lead.
Zakaria Labyad and Georginio Wijnaldum settled the match for
PSV and, after Nicklas Pedersen pulled one back for the
visitors, Tim Matavz and Ola Toivonen completed the rout.
Alkmaar are top with 34 points ahead of PSV (31) with
third-placed Twente, who host Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday, on 26
from 13.
Heerenveen climbed to fourth on 22 points after grabbing a
2-2 draw at NAC Breda with right back Darryl Janmaat getting the
equaliser after 61 minutes following an impressive run.
Roda JC Kerkrade's Mads Junker hit a second-half double as
they beat Heracles Almelo 3-1 to move up three places to 10th
while Graafschap Doetinchem came from behind to overcome fellow
strugglers VVV Venlo 2-1 with a late winner from Yuri Rose.
