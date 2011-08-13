By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM Aug 13 Jerson Cabral struck twice to
lead Feyenoord to a 3-0 home win over Roda JC Kerkrade as they
moved top of the Dutch league on Saturday.
Twente Enschede beat visiting AZ Alkmaar 2-0, while PSV
Eindhoven enjoyed their first win of the new campaign with a 1-0
victory over RKC Waalwijk after Dries Mertens struck midway
through he first half.
Feyenoord's Under-21 international Cabral opened the scoring
after 12 minutes in Rotterdam after cutting in from the right
flank to curl a superb strike into the top corner.
Leroy Fer doubled the lead from close range early in the
second half before Cabral repeated his first half trick to seal
the win.
Marc Janko's third minute header put Twente ahead in their
first match at the Grolsch Veste Stadium since two construction
workers died when a roof collapsed on July 7 during renovation
work.
Costa Rican Bryan Ruiz settled the match in the 66th minute
after outfoxing two Alkmaar defenders and beating compatriot
Esteban in the Alkmaar goal with a brilliant lob.
After two matches Feyenoord are top on goal difference with
six points ahead of Twente, while Vitesse Arnhem, 4-0 winners
over VVV Venlo, are third with four points.
Champions Ajax Amsterdam, who have three points, are in
action on Sunday when they host Heerenveen.
(Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)