By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM, April 1
ROTTERDAM, April 1 Ajax Amsterdam thrashed cup
finalists Heracles Almelo 6-0 on Sunday to jump above Dutch
league leaders AZ Alkmaar who drew 2-2 at Vitesse Arnhem.
Ajax are top with 58 points after 28 matches, one ahead of
Alkmaar. Twente Enschede, 2-0 winners over visitors Roda JC
Kerkrade on Saturday, are third on 55 points.
Midfielder Theo Janssen opened the scoring for Ajax after 25
minutes netting from close range following an effort from
Lorenzo Ebicilio which would have gone wide.
Ebicilio doubled the lead early in the second half notching
in a rebound before Christian Eriksen, Vurnon Anita, Siem de
Jong and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson wrapped up an eighth straight win
for the title holders.
Alkmaar's U.S. international Jozy Altidore headed the opener
at Vitesse after 32 minutes but three minutes later Guram Kashia
equalised for the hosts.
Marco van Ginkel put Vitesse ahead though a deflected shot
straight after the interval but Simon Poulsen scored just before
the hour to salvage a point for Alkmaar who finished with 10 men
after a second booking for Brett Holman in the 63rd minute.
PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord and Heerenveen, who all won on
Saturday, are still in the title race four points behind the
leaders.
