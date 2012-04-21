By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM Apr 21 Nacer Chadli struck two
minutes into injury time on Saturday to earn Twente Enschede a
1-0 win at Excelsior Rotterdam that lifts them into second place
in the Dutch league.
Leaders Ajax Amsterdam have 64 points after 30 matches and
host Groningen on Sunday, while Steve McClaren's Twente follow
on 60 points.
Twente, who had dropped four points in the previous two
matches, were rescued by substitute Chadli, who netted a rebound
after keeper Wesley de Ruiter saved a header from Leroy Fer.
AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord are third and fourth with 58
points, and also in action on Sunday against VVV Venlo and ADO
Den Haag respectively.
Heerenveen, also on 58 points, were held to a 1-1 draw by
Vitesse Arnhem.
Luciano Narsingh delivered his 19th assist of the season
when he set up Filip Djuricic after five minutes to open the
scoring from close range but Mike Havenaar salvaged a point for
Vitesse after 79 minutes.
Elsewhere, mid-table Heracles Almelo and Utrecht registered
away wins at Graafschap Doetinchem and RKC Waalwijk respectively
to keep alive their chances for a Europa League play-off spot.
Cup finalist Heracles came from behind to beat strugglers
Graafschap 3-2, with Samuel Armenteros, Ninos Gouriye and
Everton on target, but had Lerin Duarte and Mark Looms sent off
in the final quarter.
Late goals by Alje Schut and Alexander Gerndt earned Utrecht
a 2-0 win at RKC.
