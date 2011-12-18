By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM Dec 18 PSV Eindhoven thrashed
Heerenveen 5-1 away on Sunday to close to within one point of
Dutch league leaders AZ Alkmaar who suffered a 2-1 defeat at NAC
Breda.
PSV settled the issue in their most convincing performance
this season in six minutes in the first half when Ola Toivonen
struck twice and Tim Matavz added a third, all after some fine
football.
Early in the second half Georginio Wijnaldum headed home the
fourth followed by a goal from Brazilian Marcelo before Rajiv
van la Parra gave the hosts their consolation goal.
Anthony Lurling put Breda ahead against Alkmaar with a
sophisticated chip over goalkeeper Esteban after 31 minutes but
on the stroke of halftime Brett Holman equalised.
In the final minute, Milano Koenders, on loan from Alkmaar,
handed the 'winter' champions their third defeat this season.
Alkmaar remain top with 38 points after 17 matches followed
by PSV on 37. Twente Enschede, 3-2 losers at Feyenoord, are
third with 33, ahead on goal difference of Ajax Amsterdam who
cruised to a 4-0 win over 10-man ADO Den Haag.
Christian Eriksen opened the scoring for Ajax on 19 minutes
after Ramon Leeuwin was sent off and second half goals by Theo
Janssen, Dmitry Bulykin and Miralem Sulejmani sealed the win.
Manchester City loaner John Guidetti opened the scoring for
Feyenoord after nine minutes and completed his hat-trick with
two goals within two minutes shortly before the interval to lift
his season's tally to 11.
Nacer Chadli and Luuk de Jong scored for Twente in the
second half but could not avoid their second loss this season.
