ROTTERDAM Dec 18 PSV Eindhoven thrashed Heerenveen 5-1 away on Sunday to close to within one point of Dutch league leaders AZ Alkmaar who suffered a 2-1 defeat at NAC Breda.

PSV settled the issue in their most convincing performance this season in six minutes in the first half when Ola Toivonen struck twice and Tim Matavz added a third, all after some fine football.

Early in the second half Georginio Wijnaldum headed home the fourth followed by a goal from Brazilian Marcelo before Rajiv van la Parra gave the hosts their consolation goal.

Anthony Lurling put Breda ahead against Alkmaar with a sophisticated chip over goalkeeper Esteban after 31 minutes but on the stroke of halftime Brett Holman equalised.

In the final minute, Milano Koenders, on loan from Alkmaar, handed the 'winter' champions their third defeat this season.

Alkmaar remain top with 38 points after 17 matches followed by PSV on 37. Twente Enschede, 3-2 losers at Feyenoord, are third with 33, ahead on goal difference of Ajax Amsterdam who cruised to a 4-0 win over 10-man ADO Den Haag.

Christian Eriksen opened the scoring for Ajax on 19 minutes after Ramon Leeuwin was sent off and second half goals by Theo Janssen, Dmitry Bulykin and Miralem Sulejmani sealed the win.

Manchester City loaner John Guidetti opened the scoring for Feyenoord after nine minutes and completed his hat-trick with two goals within two minutes shortly before the interval to lift his season's tally to 11.

Nacer Chadli and Luuk de Jong scored for Twente in the second half but could not avoid their second loss this season. (Editing by Dave Thompson. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com; dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink:; for more soccer)