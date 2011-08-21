Aug 21 By Theo Ruizenaar

Rotterdam Aug 21 Champions Ajax Amsterdam dropped their first points of season after being held to 2-2 draw by VVV Venlo in the Dutch league on Sunday.

Ahmed Musa put hosts VVV ahead early in the second half, netting from close range after good work from fellow Nigerian Michael Uchebo before adding a second on the hour.

Skipper Theo Janssen pulled one back for a lacklustre Ajax after 68 minutes with a well-placed long drive and two minutes later Kolbeinn Sightorsson grabbed the equaliser.

Twente Enschede are top of the table with maximum points after three matches following their 5-1 thrashing of Heerenveen on Saturday. Ajax, Feyenoord and Vitesse Arnhem follow on seven points.

Feyenoord also dropped their first points in a 1-1 draw at Heracles Almelo, who had gone ahead through Glynor Plet before Guyon Fernandez salvaged a point 12 minutes from time.

PSV Eindhoven cruised to a 3-0 win at ADO Den Haag with first-half goals by Dries Mertens, Georginio Wijnaldum and Ola Toivonen, while U.S. international Jozy Altidore hit a double to set up a 4-0 home victory for AZ Alkmaar over NEC Nijmegen.

