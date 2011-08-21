Aug 21 By Theo Ruizenaar
Rotterdam Aug 21 Champions Ajax Amsterdam
dropped their first points of season after being held to 2-2
draw by VVV Venlo in the Dutch league on Sunday.
Ahmed Musa put hosts VVV ahead early in the second half,
netting from close range after good work from fellow Nigerian
Michael Uchebo before adding a second on the hour.
Skipper Theo Janssen pulled one back for a lacklustre Ajax
after 68 minutes with a well-placed long drive and two minutes
later Kolbeinn Sightorsson grabbed the equaliser.
Twente Enschede are top of the table with maximum points
after three matches following their 5-1 thrashing of Heerenveen
on Saturday. Ajax, Feyenoord and Vitesse Arnhem follow on seven
points.
Feyenoord also dropped their first points in a 1-1 draw at
Heracles Almelo, who had gone ahead through Glynor Plet before
Guyon Fernandez salvaged a point 12 minutes from time.
PSV Eindhoven cruised to a 3-0 win at ADO Den Haag with
first-half goals by Dries Mertens, Georginio Wijnaldum and Ola
Toivonen, while U.S. international Jozy Altidore hit a double to
set up a 4-0 home victory for AZ Alkmaar over NEC Nijmegen.
