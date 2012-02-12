By Theo Ruizenaar
ROTTERDAM Feb 12 PSV Eindhoven scored
four first-half goals to beat Graafschap Doetinchem 4-1 on
Sunday and move back on top of the Dutch League on goal
difference.
Dries Mertens converted an eighth minute penalty to open the
scoring before Ola Toivonen, Tim Matavz and Jeremain Lens
settled the match before the break.
Gil Vermouth gave the visitors a consolation goal from close
range in the 52nd minute.
PSV have 45 points from 21 matches and are ahead of AZ
Alkmaar, who beat Excelsior Rotterdam 2-0 on Saturday, on goal
difference.
Heerenveen moved into third place with 40 points following a
1-0 win at 10-man RKC Waalwijk, with Rajiv Van la Parra scoring,
and are ahead of Feyenoord on goal difference.
Feyenoord's John Guidetti deflected in a header after 12
minutes to open the scoring in the 3-1 home win over Vitesse
Arnhem. He doubled the lead from the penalty spot before Nick
Hofs converted another penalty to pull one back.
Guidetti, 19, then sealed the win seven minutes before time
with his 17th goal of the season to complete his third hat-trick
in five matches.
Twente Enschede, beaten 3-2 on Friday by Heracles Almelo,
slipped to fifth with 39 points and a game in hand.
