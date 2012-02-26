EINDHOVEN, Netherlands Feb 26 Moroccan Zakaria Labyad's winner five minutes from time earned Dutch leaders PSV Eindhoven a hard-fought 3-2 home victory over Feyenoord on Sunday.

PSV appeared to be cruising to three points after taking a 2-0 lead on 66 minutes before Guyon Fernandez struck twice to cancel out the lead.

Ola Toivonen put PSV ahead a minute before the interval, set up by Dries Mertens who found his way through the Rotterdam side's defence. Mertens then crashed home a fierce drive from distance to double the lead.

Fernandez pulled one back 19 minutes before time and equalised eight minutes later when three PSV defenders failed to clear.

PSV remain top with 48 points after 23 matches, two ahead of AZ Alkmaar who dropped two points in a 3-3 draw with Heerenveen.

U.S. international Jozy Altidore opened the scoring for Alkmaar after 26 minutes and restored the lead after Filip Djuricic equalised.

Goals from Bas Dost, his 20th of the campaign, and Luciano Narsingh turned the tide in favour of Heerenveen but seven minutes from time Erik Falkenburg salvaged a point for AZ from close range.

Twente Enschede stayed in touch at the top with 45 points and game in hand after beating Utrecht 1-0. Luuk de Jong scored the only goal on the stroke of halftime.

Heerenveen remain fourth with 44 points, one more than fifth-placed Ajax Amsterdam who beat lowly Excelsior Rotterdam 4-1.

Aras Ozbiliz put Ajax ahead with a left footed volley and after Edwin de Graaf missed a penalty for Excelsior Siem de Jong doubled the lead just before the break and added a second in the final minutes.