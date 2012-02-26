By Theo Ruizenaar
| EINDHOVEN, Netherlands
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands Feb 26 Moroccan Zakaria
Labyad's winner five minutes from time earned Dutch leaders PSV
Eindhoven a hard-fought 3-2 home victory over Feyenoord on
Sunday.
PSV appeared to be cruising to three points after taking a
2-0 lead on 66 minutes before Guyon Fernandez struck twice to
cancel out the lead.
Ola Toivonen put PSV ahead a minute before the interval, set
up by Dries Mertens who found his way through the Rotterdam
side's defence. Mertens then crashed home a fierce drive from
distance to double the lead.
Fernandez pulled one back 19 minutes before time and
equalised eight minutes later when three PSV defenders failed to
clear.
PSV remain top with 48 points after 23 matches, two ahead of
AZ Alkmaar who dropped two points in a 3-3 draw with Heerenveen.
U.S. international Jozy Altidore opened the scoring for
Alkmaar after 26 minutes and restored the lead after Filip
Djuricic equalised.
Goals from Bas Dost, his 20th of the campaign, and Luciano
Narsingh turned the tide in favour of Heerenveen but seven
minutes from time Erik Falkenburg salvaged a point for AZ from
close range.
Twente Enschede stayed in touch at the top with 45 points
and game in hand after beating Utrecht 1-0. Luuk de Jong scored
the only goal on the stroke of halftime.
Heerenveen remain fourth with 44 points, one more than
fifth-placed Ajax Amsterdam who beat lowly Excelsior Rotterdam
4-1.
Aras Ozbiliz put Ajax ahead with a left footed volley and
after Edwin de Graaf missed a penalty for Excelsior Siem de Jong
doubled the lead just before the break and added a second in the
final minutes.
