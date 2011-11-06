By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM Nov 6 Ajax Amsterdam suffered an
embarrassing 6-4 defeat at Utrecht in the Dutch league on Sunday
when the four games played produced 22 goals.
Ajax led 3-2 at halftime with substitute striker Dmitry
Bulykin notching the opener before restoring the lead with a
fine header four minutes before the interval.
Utrecht, however, turned the tide early in the second half
with three goals in five minutes. First Daan Bovenberg headed
home the equaliser after 'keeper Kenneth Vermeer misjudged a
cross.
A deflected shot from Jacob Mulenga put the home side ahead
before another blunder from Vermeer gave Nana Asare the chance
to strike from 35 metres. Christian Eriksen pulled one back for
Ajax but in injury time another mistake by Vermeer earned Anouar
Kali Utrecht's sixth.
Ajax remain fifth with 20 points after 12 matches, trailing
leaders AZ Alkmaar, 3-0 winners against ADO Den Haag, by 11
points.
Brett Holman put Alkmaar ahead after 11 minutes when he
netted a pass from Roy Beerens and second half goals by
18-year-old Adam Maher and Jozy Altidore settled the issue.
Twente Enschede cruised to a 4-0 home win over Graafschap
Doetinchem to move into second, six points behind the leaders,
on goal difference ahead of PSV Eindhoven.
PSV came from behind against Heracles Almelo to register a
4-1 win, with substitute Jeremain Lens scoring a second half
hat-trick.
