By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM Oct 23 Jan Vertonghen headed the
equaliser midway through the second half to earn 10-man Ajax
Amsterdam a 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Feyenoord on Sunday.
Ronald Koeman's Feyenoord dominated the clash in Amsterdam
but failed to capitalise after Jerson Cabral hit the bar and
Ajax keeper Kenneth Vermeer saved with his foot a shot from
Ruben Schaken.
Central defender Stefan de Vrij put Feyenoord ahead from
close range after 61 minutes with a deflected shot and minutes
later Ajax were reduced to 10 men following a red card for
Vermeer who committed a professional foul on Guyon Fernandez.
Feyenoord remained fourth with 18 points after 10 matches,
one ahead of Ajax who are sixth having failed to win any of
their last five games.
AZ Alkmaar, 1-0 winners over 10-men Roda JC Kerkrade,
remained top with 25 points, four clear of PSV Eindhoven and
Twente Enschede, who drew 1-1 with Vitesse Arnhem and Groningen
respectively.
Swede Rasmus Elm sealed Alkmaar's victory six minutes into
the second half following a corner and Mark-Jan Fledderus was
sent off for his second booking.
Wilfried Bony replied for Vitesse against PSV who had gone
ahead through Tim Matavz, while Suk Hyun Jun salvaged a point
for Groningen at home against Twente whose goal was scored by
Ola John.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)