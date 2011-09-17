By Theo Ruizenaar
ROTTERDAM, Sept 17 Ronald Koeman's Feyenoord
brushed aside 10-man Graafschap Doetinchem with a 4-0 home win
to move top of the Dutch league on Saturday.
Ruben Schaken opened the scoring two minutes into the second
half when he intercepted a sloppy pass from Ted van de Pavert,
sent off 11 minutes later after a professional foul on John
Guidetti who converted the penalty to double the lead.
Kelvin Leerdam headed home the third before Guyon Fernandez
sealed the win from the penalty spot to keep Feyenoord on track
to quickly forget the bad memories of last season.
They finished 10th last term, their lowest position in 21
years, but Koeman looks to have restored a feel-good factor
after taking over from Mario Been.
Unbeaten Feyenoord have 14 points from six matches, one
ahead of defending champions and arch-rivals Ajax Amsterdam, who
travel to fifth-placed PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.
AZ Alkmaar and Twente Enschede are third and fourth with 12
points and face RKC Waalwijk and ADO Den Haag on Sunday.
On Saturday, seventh-placed Vitesse Arnhem hit five
second-half goals to thrash Roda JC Kerkrade 5-0 while
Heerenveen's three forwards scored in a 3-0 win at VVV Venlo.
Luciano Narsingh broke the deadlock 16 minutes before time
and Bas Dost doubled the lead to settle the match before Oussama
Assaidi added a third.
