By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM Feb 18 Feyenoord's teenage striker
John Guidetti was sent off after removing his shirt in
celebration having converted a penalty as they were held to a
1-1 draw by RKC Waalwijk in the Dutch league on Saturday.
Guidetti grabbed his 18th of the season after 77 minutes
before his second booking but Robert Braber headed an equaliser
10 minutes later to leave fourh-placed Feyenoord four points
behind leaders PSV Eindhoven who visit Groningen on Sunday.
The Swedish Under-21 international, on loan from Premier
League leaders Manchester City, has been in top form having
scored his third hat-trick in as many home games last weekend.
Howwever, the 19-year-old will now get a one-match ban that
will sideline him for next week's clash against PSV who are top
with 45 points after 21 matches and lead on goal difference
ahead of AZ Alkmaar who visit Utrecht on Sunday.
Heerenveen, 1-0 winners over visiting NAC Breda on Friday,
are third with 43 points, while Feyenoord follow on 41.
Heracles Almelo came from behind to beat Roda JC Kerkrade in
a mid-table clash with Everton and Willy Overtoom on target
after Sanharib Malki's 40th minute opener for the visitors, who
had goalkeeper Pawel Kieszek sent off in the 75th.
In the relegation zone, Roland Albert salvaged a point for
Excelsior Rotterdam in a 1-1 draw at ADO Den Haag while four
second-half goals from VVV Venlo sank Graafschap Doetichem 4-1.
Venlo are 16th with 19 points, four ahead of Excelsior while
Graafschap remain bottom with 13 points.
