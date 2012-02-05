ROTTERDAM Feb 5 PSV Eindhoven stretched their lead in the Dutch league to three points despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Heracles Almelo on Sunday.

Jetro Willems set up Zakaria Labyad after 19 minutes to put PSV ahead. Brazilian Everton headed home the equaliser on the goal line 14 minutes before time after keeper Andreas Isaksson blocked an attempt from Kwame Quansah.

PSV are top with 42 points after 20 matches, three ahead of Twente Enschede and AZ Alkmaar, who have both played 19 as their matches at Graafschap Doetinchem and ADO Den Haag respectively were postponed.

Ajax Amsterdam slipped to sixth with 34 points as they suffered a 2-0 home defeat against lowly Utrecht, the first team to beat Ajax in four straight matches in two seasons.

Edouard Duplan opened the scoring five minutes before the interval, after keeper Kenneth Vermeer punched the ball towards his feet, and settled the match after 78 minutes with a superb finish.

Heerenveen, 4-3 winners against Roda JC Kerkrade on Friday, are fourth with 37 points, ahead of Feyenoord, who beat NEC Nijmegen 2-0, on goal difference.

John Guidetti set up Otman Bakkal after six minutes to open the scoring and connected with Guyon Fernandez early in the second half to settle the match.

