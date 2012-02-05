By Theo Ruizenaar
ROTTERDAM Feb 5 PSV Eindhoven stretched their
lead in the Dutch league to three points despite being held to a
1-1 draw by Heracles Almelo on Sunday.
Jetro Willems set up Zakaria Labyad after 19 minutes to put
PSV ahead. Brazilian Everton headed home the equaliser on the
goal line 14 minutes before time after keeper Andreas Isaksson
blocked an attempt from Kwame Quansah.
PSV are top with 42 points after 20 matches, three ahead of
Twente Enschede and AZ Alkmaar, who have both played 19 as their
matches at Graafschap Doetinchem and ADO Den Haag respectively
were postponed.
Ajax Amsterdam slipped to sixth with 34 points as they
suffered a 2-0 home defeat against lowly Utrecht, the first team
to beat Ajax in four straight matches in two seasons.
Edouard Duplan opened the scoring five minutes before the
interval, after keeper Kenneth Vermeer punched the ball towards
his feet, and settled the match after 78 minutes with a superb
finish.
Heerenveen, 4-3 winners against Roda JC Kerkrade on Friday,
are fourth with 37 points, ahead of Feyenoord, who beat NEC
Nijmegen 2-0, on goal difference.
John Guidetti set up Otman Bakkal after six minutes to open
the scoring and connected with Guyon Fernandez early in the
second half to settle the match.
