By Theo Ruizenaar
ROTTERDAM, April 14 AZ Alkmaar wasted the chance
to join Ajax Amsterdam at the top of the Dutch league by losing
3-2 at PSV Eindhoven on Saturday.
Alkmaar suffered late heartache as Tim Matavz grabbed the
winner three minutes into stoppage time.
A blunder from keeper Esteban allowed Jeremain Lens to open
the scoring after 17 minutes but superb long-range drives from
Jozy Altidore and Roy Beerens turned the tide in Alkmaar's
favour before the break.
Lens grabbed his second goal with 13 minutes to go and
Alkmaar then conceded a second injury-time goal in four days
after they were held to a 2-2 home draw by Twente Enschede on
Wednesday.
Ajax have 61 points from 29 matches and can stretch their
lead to six points when they host second from bottom Graafschap
Doetinchem on Sunday.
Second-placed Alkmaar are level on 58 points with Feyenoord
who cruised to a 3-0 derby win over bottom club Excelsior
Rotterdam.
John Guidetti put Feyenoord ahead with a deflected
long-range drive after eight minutes. Jordy Clasie doubled the
lead early in the second half and Jerson Cabral intercepted the
ball to seal victory late on.
Steve McClaren's Twente (57 points) are level with PSV and
Heerenveen after drawing 2-2 at home to NAC Breda.
Alex Schalk opened the scoring for the visitors after 56
minutes. Luuk de Jong struck twice in three minutes for Twente
before Nourdin Boukhari salvaged a point for Breda in injury
time.
Heerenveen's Bas Dost, the league's top scorer, took his
goal tally for the season to 28 after a second-half hat-trick in
a 4-2 victory at NEC Nijmegen.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)