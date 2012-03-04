By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM, March 4
ROTTERDAM, March 4 Twente Enschede scored four
first-half goals on their way to thrashing PSV Eindhoven 6-2 on
Sunday to keep the Dutch title race wide open.
Not even the sending off of Douglas after 51 minutes could
halt Twente's ability to find the goal.
Twente are second in the table, level on 48 points with PSV
and one behind AZ Alkmaar but with a game in hand.
Ola John opened the scoring for Twente after eight minutes
with a well-placed drive and Willem Janssen doubled the lead on
the counter attack.
Leroy Fer set up Peter Wisgerhof after 35 minutes for a
third while a diving header from Luuk de Jong settled the match
before the interval.
Ola Toivonen pulled one back for PSV four minutes after
Douglas had been shown a straight red card but Fer added
Twente's fifth.
Toivonen scored again for the home side eight minutes before
time only for Janssen's second to complete PSV's humiliation.
Ajax Amsterdam climbed into fourth with 46 points after four
second-half goals, three from Lorenzo Ebecilio, gave them a 4-1
win over Roda JC Kerkrade.
Sanharib Malki had put Roda ahead five minutes before the
break.
Ebicilio equalised for Ajax midway through the second half
and added two more in the final minutes. Vurnon Anita got the
other for Ajax.
Sixth-placed Feyenoord closed to within four points of the
leaders thanks to Jordy Clasie's long drive after an impressive
run sealed a 1-0 home win over Groningen who had Johan Kapelhof
sent off two minutes before time.
(Editing By Alison Wildey)