By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM, Netherlands
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands Nov 20 Dutch league
leaders AZ Alkmaar's match against Excelsior Rotterdam was
abandoned on Sunday at halftime due to fog.
The score was 0-0 at the time after a stronger Alkmaar had
seen two chances cleared off the line by Excelsior defenders.
Alkmaar remain top with 31 points after 12 matches, three
ahead of PSV Eindhoven who had Georginio Wijnaldum twice on
target in a 3-1 victory at Graafschap Doetinchem on Saturday.
Twente Enschede are third with 26 points following a 1-1
draw at neighbours Heracles Almelo and are five points above
fourth-placed Ajax Amsterdam who let slip a two-goal lead in the
last five minutes in a 2-2 draw with NAC Breda.
Feyenoord registered a convincing 4-0 win at Vitesse Arnhem
to climb to fifth with 21 points after a game where Swede John
Guidetti was on target twice.
The striker on loan from Manchester City opened the scoring
after four minutes following a fine combination with Otman
Bakkal and netted a rebound three minutes before the interval
after Jordy Clasie doubled the lead with a long-range free kick.
Guidetti set up Sekou Cisse in the second half for the
fourth goal which was Feyenoord's 4,000th in professional
soccer.
In other action, Groningen beat 10-man VVV Venlo 2-1, while
ADO Den Haag and Utrecht shared the points in an entertaining
2-2 draw where Lex Immers scored for ADO with a superb volley
from 18 metres.
