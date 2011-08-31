ROTTERDAM Aug 31 PSV Eindhoven have signed Slovenia striker Tim Matavz from Groningen on a five-year deal for six million euros ($8.6 million), the Dutch club said on their website (www.psv.nl) on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who scored 32 goals in 69 league matches for Groningen, has played nine times for his country including an appearance at last year's World Cup in South Africa.

Twente Enschede have signed 21-year-old Feyenoord midfielder Leroy Fer on a three-year deal for 5 million euros ($7.2 million), the club said on their website (www.fctwente.nl).

The Under-21 international made his debut aged 17 in 2007 and played 103 league matches for Feyenoord scoring 14 goals.

Feyenoord have themselves captured Sweden Under-21 striker John Guidetti, 19, on a one-year loan deal from Manchester City, the club said on their website (www.feyenoord.nl).

They have also added playmaker Otman Bakkal to their squad on loan from PSV Eindhoven.

