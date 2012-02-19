By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM Feb 19 Steve McClaren's Twente
Enschede enjoyed an excellent day as they cruised to a 4-1 win
at Vitesse Arnhem in the Dutch League on Sunday while leaders
PSV Eindhoven and AZ Alkmaar both suffered 3-0 defeats.
Midfielder Leroy Fer struck after six minutes to put Twente
ahead before second half goals from Luuk de Jong and Ola John
settled the match.
Ten minutes before time Twente's Peter Wisgerhof was sent
off for a last-man foul but Wilfried Bony missed the penalty.
Nacer Chadli made it 4-0 before Mike Havenaar scored a
consolation goal.
PSV remain top with 45 points after 22 matches on goal
difference ahead of Alkmaar. Heerenveen, 1-0 winners over NAC
Breda on Friday, are third with 43, one ahead of Twente who have
a game in hand.
South Korean Suk Hyun-jun opened the scoring for Groningen
against PSV after 29 minutes finishing unmarked in the area and
Leandro Bacuna doubled the lead early in the second half.
After PSV's Stanislav Manolev received his second booking
Suk scored his second to seal the victory.
Alkmaar were reduced to 10 men after 15 minutes when Fin
Niklas Moisander received a red card for a last-man foul before
Alexander Gerndt converted a penalty to open the scoring.
Six minutes later Gerndt made it 2-0 and before the interval
Edouard Duplan added a third.
Sixth placed Ajax Amsterdam moved to 40 points after a 4-1
win over NEC Nijmegen with Dmitry Bulykin scoring twice.
