By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM, Netherlands
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands Jan 22 AZ Alkmaar
maintained their one-point advantage over PSV Eindohven after
the two Dutch league leaders were both held to 1-1 draws on
Sunday.
Rasmus Elm curled a free kick round the wall to put Alkmaar
ahead eight minutes before the break but 15 minutes before time
an own goal from Simon Poulsen earned Ajax Amsterdam a point.
Stefano Lilipaly completed a counter attack to give Utrecht
a 1-0 lead midway through the second half but five minutes later
Ola Toivonen replied for PSV.
Alkmaar remain top with 39 points after 18 matches, one more
then PSV and three ahead of Twente Enschede who thrashed RKC
Waalwijk 5-0 on Saturday.
Relegation strugglers VVV Venlo had Bryan Linssen and Ismo
Vorstermans on target minutes before the break to complete a 2-1
comeback win over Feyenoord, who gone ahead through Bruno
Martins Indi after 12 minutes. Despite the win, Venlo remain
five points adrift of 15th placed RKC Waalwijk.
Leroy George struck 15 minutes before time to earn NEC
Nijmegen a 1-0 win at neighbours Vitesse Arnhem, their first in
Arnhem since 1979.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)