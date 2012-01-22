ROTTERDAM, Netherlands Jan 22 AZ Alkmaar maintained their one-point advantage over PSV Eindohven after the two Dutch league leaders were both held to 1-1 draws on Sunday.

Rasmus Elm curled a free kick round the wall to put Alkmaar ahead eight minutes before the break but 15 minutes before time an own goal from Simon Poulsen earned Ajax Amsterdam a point.

Stefano Lilipaly completed a counter attack to give Utrecht a 1-0 lead midway through the second half but five minutes later Ola Toivonen replied for PSV.

Alkmaar remain top with 39 points after 18 matches, one more then PSV and three ahead of Twente Enschede who thrashed RKC Waalwijk 5-0 on Saturday.

Relegation strugglers VVV Venlo had Bryan Linssen and Ismo Vorstermans on target minutes before the break to complete a 2-1 comeback win over Feyenoord, who gone ahead through Bruno Martins Indi after 12 minutes. Despite the win, Venlo remain five points adrift of 15th placed RKC Waalwijk.

Leroy George struck 15 minutes before time to earn NEC Nijmegen a 1-0 win at neighbours Vitesse Arnhem, their first in Arnhem since 1979. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)