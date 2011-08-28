ROTTERDAM Aug 28 Belgian Dries Mertens scored a hat-trick as PSV Eindhoven crushed Excelsior Rotterdam in a 6-1 rampage in the Dutch league on Sunday.

PSV moved into third with nine points after four matches, three behind leaders Twente Enschede who beat VVV Venlo 4-1 on Saturday. Ajax Amsterdam, 4-1 winners over Vitesse Arnhem on Friday, are second with 10 points.

Mertens opened the scoring for PSV after 30 minutes but Mitchell te Vrede equalised for Excelsior six minutes before the interval.

PSV sealed their third straight win in the first six minutes after the break with Ola Toivonen and Mertens with two more on target before Jeremain Lens and Toivonen with his second completed the rout.

AZ Alkmaar cruised to a 3-0 win at Groningen to move into fourth with nine points. Feyenoord slipped to fifth after being held to a 2-2 draw by nine-man Heerenveen.

Heerenveen grabbed the lead twice through Bas Dost and Oussama Assaidi but Leroy Fer and Jerson Cabral replied before Ramon Zomer and Doke Schmidt were sent off. (Editing by Dave Thompson)