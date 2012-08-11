By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM Aug 11 RKC Waalwijk came from behind
to register a stunning 3-2 win over title favourites PSV
Eindhoven on the opening weekend of the Dutch league season on
Saturday.
PSV, with coach Dick Advocaat and skipper Mark van Bommel
making their returns to the Dutch league, got a perfect start
when Jeremain Lens opened the scoring after eight minutes
following a defensive blunder from Henrico Drost.
But four minutes later an own goal by Wilfred Bouma brought
the scores level before Rodney Sneijder, younger brother of
Inter Milan's Wesley, put Waalwijk ahead five minutes from the
break with a deflected shot.
Sneijder scored again early in the second half to extend
Waalwijk's lead but PSV's Tim Matavz pulled a goal back with a
fierce header in the 72nd minute before home defender Guy Ramos
was sent off six minutes from time.
On Friday, neighbours Willem II Tilburg and NAC Breda shared
the points in a 1-1 draw.
Champions Ajax Amsterdam host AZ Alkmaar on Sunday when
Feyenoord visit Utrecht and Twente Enschede welcome Groningen.